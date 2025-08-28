City Of East Ridge Fall Festival Expands To Two Full Days Of Celebration

The City of East Ridge is thrilled to announce its 2025 Fall Festival, now expanded into a two-day celebration of Fall.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 27th, from 10:00am until 5:00pm, AND Sunday September 28th, from 11:00am until 4:00pm. The two-day event will be held at the Camp Jordan Amphitheater located at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge. This year’s event promises double the fun, double the activities, and double the community spirit – and it is completely FREE!

Thanks to event sponsors like ASA Engineering, DCP Centers and Pillar Construction, the festival will feature 200+ vendors, a food court, kids’ inflatable zone, pony rides, petting zoo, Parkridge East pumpkin patch, photo booth, face painting and so much more.

There will be live music by The Band Chickamauga on Saturday and a DJ on Sunday to ensure a high energy atmosphere. Playing family friendly hits, guests will surely have something to sing along with as they enjoy all this event has to offer.

In addition to vendors like Binding Impressions, Griffin’s Foot long Hotdogs, GirlsrulesTN, and 4A’s Farm, the City’s departments will also be offering meet and greets with adoptable dogs, information on City Codes, and more.

“One of the first events I worked at after being hired was the Centennial in 2021,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “From that event, the city administrators spun the idea for an annual fall festival. Now, here we are - we have expanded into a huge 2-day event where East Ridge comes together in such a unique way. You don’t often see events with no admission or parking fees, or with this many activities offered at no cost. I think that says a lot about the nature of the Fall Festival. It is truly an event for the people to enjoy!”

Whether you are shopping local, snapping a silly photo in the photo booth, enjoying a delicious meal, or dancing in front of the stage, there is something for you at the East Ridge Fall Festival.

Are you a vendor and afraid you’ve missed out? Don’t worry! Vendor registration does not end until September 8th, 2025. Click this link to fill out an application.

Are you a community member who wants to be extra involved in all the fun? Reach out to Hannah Spear at 423-486-2034 or hspear@eastridgetn.gov to sign up to be a volunteer.

Additional information can be found on the East Ridge website at eastridgeparksandrec.com.