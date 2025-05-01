City of Ringgold Celebrates 50 Years Of The 1890 Days Jamboree

Thousands of people are expected in Ringgold on Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1890 Days Jamboree.

This street fair-style festival runs from 5:30 pm to 10 pm on Friday, May 23rd, and from 9 am to 10 pm on Saturday, May 24th. Held in Downtown Ringgold, GA, 1890 Days is a family-friendly event that features live music, a 5k race, craft vendors, food vendors, a parade, a fireworks show, and more.

The 1890 Days Jamboree first started in 1975, when two Ringgold women, Betty Land and Juanita Caldwell, wanted to create a festival for their community after being inspired by the Gold Rush Days Festival in Dahlonega. They set their event apart by having participants dress in 1890s-era attire, and the 1890 Days Jamboree was born.

Five decades later, the event is now a staple of the Ringgold community, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1890 Days Jamboree, organizers are pulling out all the stops.

The weekend begins with a Gospel night known as "Family Friday" on May 23rd, from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. The event continues Saturday, May 24th, with the Depot Dash 5k at 8 am, followed by a car cruise-in at 9 am and a parade at 11 am. Live music from artists of multiple genres will continue from 12:30 pm to 10 pm, and the day will end with fireworks.

Other event features include a free Comedy Club by the Ringgold Playhouse, a Kid's Fair, a vintage baseball game, and dozens of craft and food vendors. This event has everything needed for a memorable Memorial Day Weekend.

The City of Ringgold hosts this event to encourage tourism to the area and to provide the community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate their town. The City also utilizes this event to honor fallen U.S. military personnel and encourages 1890 Days attendees to observe the thousands of flags and crosses placed throughout Ringgold as part of their Festival of Flags.

The 1890 Days Jamboree is free and open to the public. Visitors should know that Jail Street, Maple Street, Tennessee Street from City Hall to Lafayette Street, and Nashville Street from Cleveland Street to Depot Street will be closed starting at noon on Friday the 23rd and remain closed until the end of the festival. These streets will be reopened by the early morning of Sunday the 25th. Shuttle parking will be available at Ringgold High School for both days of the Jamboree.

A full schedule of the event can be found at www.1890sdays.com.