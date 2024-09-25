City Officials Confirm East Ridge Fall Festival To Go On This Saturday, Rain Or Shine

With the looming threat of Hurricane Helene headed toward the Gulf Coast, the 3rd Annual East Ridge Fall Festival will proceed as scheduled this Saturday, September 28th, from 10 AM to 5 PM at Camp Jordan Park.

Organizers are prepared to host the festival rain or shine, and will only cancel if weather conditions become dangerous in the local area.

Hosted by the City of East Ridge, the Fall Festival is a treasured community event, bringing together local vendors, nonprofits, and families for a day of fun and entertainment.

With over 175 unique craft vendors and a host of activities for all ages, the festival promises something for everyone.

"We will continue to monitor Hurricane Helene closely and will most certainly make safety a top priority," said Shawnna Skiles, Director of East Ridge Parks and Recreation. "Unless the weather conditions turn hazardous, we are absolutely ready for a great day of fun and entertainment for our community, no matter the weather."

Festival Highlights:

Over 175 vendors, including local businesses, distinctive crafters, food trucks, and nonprofits.

Free activities for all ages, including giant Jenga and cornhole, numerous giant inflatables, airbrush face painting, balloon twisting, hair tinsel artists, pony rides, and a free petting zoo.

Live music performance by the local favorite “The Essentials” from 12PM until 4PM

Large Pumpkin Patch where children can pick a pumpkin to paint or decorate and get their picture made with the hay bales and tractor.

For additional details, go to City of East Ridge Facebook page @CityofEastRidge-Government or at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Facebook page @EastRidgeParksAndRec.

Stay Informed: With the unpredictable weather forecast, attendees are encouraged to check the City of East Ridge Facebook page or the East Ridge Parks and Recreation Facebook page for real-time updates.