Historic Niña & Pinta Replica Ships Come Sailing To Ross's Landing This Fall

The Niña and Pinta replica ships will coming sailing into Chattanooga with scheduled guided tours starting Friday, October 31st.

The ships will be open for self-guided walk aboard tours Saturday & Sundays from 10am-5pm at Ross's Landing City Park until their departure on November 24. Special tours will be open Monday through Friday for groups of 15 or more.

The Niña was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology Magazine called her "the most historically accurate replica of Columbus’ ship ever built".

Today, both ships tour together as a dockside “floating museum” for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the “caravel”, a versatile Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers during the Age of Exploration. Many historians call the caravel style ships the Space Shuttle of the 15th Century.

Tickets can be purchased at the ship’s location and prices are $10.00 for Adults, $9.00 for Seniors (60+), and $8.00 for Children/Military (5 - 18). Children 4 and under are Free. Price includes both ships. No reservations are necessary on the weekends.

Anyone wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour during the weekdays should go to ninapinta.org and click “take a tour” at the top of page. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people (no maximum). Group rate is $6.00 per Person. Please call (251) 293-4193 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com for any inquires.