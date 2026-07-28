Cleveland Geekster Returns To Celebrate Thirteen Years Of Comics, Toys, And Joy

Cleveland Geekster is returning for its 13th annual celebration of comics, toys, art, games, and pop culture! The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium.

This year's event promises to be another incredible gathering for collectors, families, and pop culture fans, featuring nearly 50 vendors filling more than 60 booths with vintage toys, rare comic books, Funko Pops, board games, vintage video games, collectibles, and much more.

Local artists will also showcase original work, making Geekster a must-visit destination for collectors and art lovers alike. The event is proudly sponsored by Epikos Comics Cards and Games in Chattanooga.

"When we started Geekster 13 years ago, we simply wanted to create the kind of comic show we wished existed here in Cleveland," said Rob Alderman, co-founder of Geekster. "Seeing families make this an annual tradition, watching old friends reconnect, and welcoming a new generation of geeks every year has been incredibly rewarding. Geekster has become a place where everyone belongs."

In addition to shopping and browsing collectibles, attendees can enjoy featured artists, as well as the popular charity raffle benefiting a local nonprofit.

"Every year Geekster grows because of the amazing community that supports it," said Ryan Faricelli, co-founder. "There's something special about watching someone find the comic they've searched for since they were a kid, or seeing a young fan discover their very first favorite character. Those moments never get old."

Last year, Geekster welcomed more than 1,200 attendees, making it one of the largest single-day pop culture events of its kind in Southeast Tennessee. Organizers expect another strong turnout this year.

"Geek culture is built around stories, imagination, and sharing what you love with other people," said Ashley Raburn, co-founder. "That's exactly what happens at Geekster. Whether you're eight-years-old or 80, there's something here to show how these hobbies bring people together."

The tradition of giving back continues with Geekster's annual charity raffle, where vendors donate collectible items that are combined into one incredible grand-prize package. Raffle tickets are just $1, and one lucky winner takes home the entire collection of donated treasures. All raffle proceeds this year will benefit Foundation House, helping support individuals and families in our local community.

Over the years, Geekster has raised thousands of dollars for local charities, including Liv in the Journey, Oak Grove Elementary School, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, Karis Dental, the Empty Stocking Fund, the Cleveland State Community College Art Department, City Fields, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Smoky Mountain Children's Home, and many others.

Tickets for the 13th Annual Cleveland Geekster can be purchased at the door for $10. Children 10 and under attend free.

The Cleveland State Community College gymnasium is located at 3535 Adkisson Drive NW, Cleveland, Tennessee.

For more information, visit the Cleveland Geekster Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clevelandgeekster