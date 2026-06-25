Collegedale Airport's “Wings And Wheels” Event Supports Local Homeless Outreach

Organizers of the highly anticipated “Wings & Wheels” event at the Collegedale Municipal Airport are excited to invite the public on Friday, June 26th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Hosted in partnership with Stroll The Hamptons, Ooltewah, the family-friendly community event will take place at Collegedale Airport and continue to benefit Doing What We Can Homeless Outreach.

“Wings & Wheels” will be an exciting evening featuring an impressive showcase of aircraft and sports cars, along with local business vendors, food trucks, a live DJ, and fun yard games and family activities for all ages.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation per adult, with children admitted free. Proceeds from the event will support the mission of Doing What We Can Homeless Outreach and their efforts to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in the local community.

Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars and come enjoy an evening of entertainment, connection, and charitable impact.

Event Details:

What: “Wings & Wheels”

When: Friday, June 26th

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Collegedale Airport, 5100 Bess Moore Road, Apison

Admission: $5 suggested donation per adult | Kids free

Benefiting: Doing What We Can Homeless Outreach

For additional event updates and information, please follow the event organizers on social media or contact the hosting team directly, Stroll The Hamptons Ooltewah, 423-243-7227.