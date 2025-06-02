Collegedale Annual “Freedom Festival” Celebration Set For Thursday, July 3rd

On Thursday, July 3rd, the City of Collegedale will celebrate Independence Day with their annual “Freedom Festival and Fireworks” event.
This family-friendly celebration will begin at 4:00 pm and end with a magnificent display of fireworks starting at 9:30 pm.
This year’s event was organized by Friends of the Festival and will feature live music, a variety of food vendors, pie tasting contest with prizes, and a presentation of the Quilts of Valor to select Collegedale Police Officers and Tri-Community Fire Fighters at The Commons located on 4950 Swinyar Drive.
Additional food vendors will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Apison Pike along with a surplus of free activities for children including a mega obstacle course, drop slide, 2x dual line super slides, bounce house, bounce house with a water slide combo, foam pit, three sports inflatables, and face painting.
Live entertainment will kick off at 5:00 pm on the stage at The Commons with “Get Happy Jazz Band”. Following, the pie contest and presentation of the Quilts of Valor will take place at 6:00 pm inside Chestnut Hall. At 6:45 pm, the “Chattanooga Horn Authority” will take the stage.
The area’s local favorite, “East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra,” performs at 8:00 pm to complete an evening of musical performances leading into the highly anticipated fireworks show beginning at 9:30 pm.
- Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite for an evening filled with fun for the whole family.
- Admission to the “Freedom Festival” is free, however, most parking areas will be charging to benefit local youth organizations or to off-set the maintenance cost to allow attendees to park on private property.
- Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and choose a parking area closest to the route they’ll need to leave by.
- The Collegedale Police Department will be posting traffic and parking plans for the event on their Facebook page @Collegedale Police Department and other social media sites.
For questions or additional event information, go to www.collegedaletn.gov or call 423-756-2212.