Collegedale Community Spark Event Rescheduled for Tuesday, June 17th

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department’s event, Community Spark, originally set for Tuesday, April 22nd, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 17th.

This event is a partnership with the Tri-Community Fire Department and other local businesses and organizations to share valuable information about fire safety and Earth Day. The aim is to combine educational content with fun activities, encouraging the community to get the “spark” going by engaging in important conversations.

Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Christina Clark, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’ve had this idea of using fun, community-wide events to raise awareness about safety and encourage conversations among neighbors, helping everyone feel safe with our First Responders and our neighbors.”

The free, family-friendly Community Spark event will now take place on Tuesday, June 17th, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Collegedale Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive, Ooltewah, TN.

“We will have local businesses and organizations set up booths with various activities, and there will be three food trucks available for food and treats,” added Clark.

If your business or group would like to participate, please contact the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department via email at parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or by phone at 423-468-1971.