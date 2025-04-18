Collegedale Community Spark Event Set For Tuesday, April 22nd

On Tuesday, April 22nd, the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department will host its first Community Spark event at the Collegedale Commons.

This event is a partnership with the Tri-Community Fire Department and other local businesses and organizations to share valuable information about fire safety and Earth Day.

The aim is to combine educational content with fun activities, encouraging the community to get the “spark” going by engaging in important conversations.

Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Christina Clark, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’ve had this idea of using fun, community-wide events to raise awareness about safety and encourage conversations among neighbors, helping everyone feel safe with our First Responders and our neighbors."

The free, family-friendly Community Spark event will take place on Tuesday, April 22nd, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Collegedale Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive in Ooltewah.

“We will have local businesses and organizations set up booths with various activities, and there will be three food trucks available for food and treats,” added Clark.

If your business or group would like to participate, please contact the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department via email at parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or by phone at 423-468-1971.