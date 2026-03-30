Collegedale Parks & Recreation Host “Waddle It Be?” Best Dressed Duck Contest

The Collegedale Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the community to get creative and join the fun with the upcoming “Waddle It Be?” Best Dressed Duck Contest.

This lighthearted event encourages participants of all ages to transform a simple rubber duck into a uniquely dressed character using craft supplies, costumes, and imaginative displays.

Participants can pick up their duck at Collegedale City Hall on April 6–7 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. Once the duck is picked up, participants will have several days to design their duck’s outfit, give it a name, and even create a small themed environment for display.

Completed ducks must be returned to City Hall by April 16 at 7:00 p.m. The decorated ducks will be placed on display at City Hall on April 20–21 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., where members of the public will have the opportunity to view the flock and participate in judging their favorites.

The contest encourages creativity and community involvement, providing a fun way for families, students, local groups, and businesses to showcase their imagination.

“The goal of this event is simple—have fun, get creative, and bring the community together,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks & Recreation Supervisor. “We can’t wait to see the incredible personalities and costumes people create for their ducks.”

Community members interested in participating can pick up their duck during the scheduled pickup dates at Collegedale City Hall located at 4910 Swinyar Drive.

For additional information, contact the Collegedale Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or call 423-468-1971.