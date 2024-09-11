Collegedale To Host Annual Christmas Parade On Sunday, December 8th

Antique cars, sport teams, local businesses, and more are invited to participate in this year’s Collegedale Christmas Parade.

Groups are encouraged to decorate floats, vehicles, and themselves and join in the festive event celebrating the Christmas holiday.

The parade will be held on Sunday, December 8th beginning at 3pm through the Southern Adventist University (SAU) campus.

“The parade will travel from the CAMS (Collegedale Academy Middle School) parking lot, left down College Drive, then right down University Drive and left on Hickman Drive. Floats will unload at the SAU Duck Pond area on Colcord Drive,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Pre-registration is required to be included in the parade route. To register as a participant, go to collegedaleparksandrec.com. Cost is $25 per entry. Rules are available online along with registration.

“Sponsorships and parade entries are being accepted now,” stated Clark. “We will start the parade with our Collegedale Police Department and end the parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus with the Tri-Community Fire Department.”

For more information on the Collegedale Christmas Parade, email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or call 423-468-1971.