Come Explore The Haunted History Of Chattanooga... If You Dare

Chattanooga has its fair share of haunted locations. Ghosts that linger in Civil War battle fields, apparitions of Native Americans who were removed via the Trail of Tears, haunted hotel rooms and much more.

Local author Amy Petulla shares some of the haunted locations and folklore in her book, “Haunted Chattanooga,” which she co-authored with Jessica Penot.

The owner of Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Petulla takes guests on walking tours which highlight many haunted locations in downtown Chattanooga. Her book mentions various other spooky spots within the city and surrounding communities.

Here are two stories she shared with us about the ghosts of the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel (now called the Chalet Hotel) and the Tennessee River Serpent.

Tennessee River Serpent

Petulla said she frequented the downtown library while doing research for her book. She found several reports indicating many people saw some type of water creature in the Tennessee River.

“About a hundred years ago, there were a bunch of reports about a Loch Ness Monster type creature in the Tennessee River,” she said. “And its favorite place to hang out was the town that today is known as Harrison.”

Petulla said several accounts have tied the legendary creature to Cherokee folklore. Those who saw it said the creature was able to move up and down the river with ease and swiftness. Early settlers of Chattanooga also encountered the beast.

“There are multiple newspaper articles from back then about the creature,” Petulla said. “My favorite one was one where they said 32 people, including the judge's father, saw this thing crossing the river. They apparently put a lot of faith in what the judge's father saw. They said it was about 20 to 25 feet long and had the head of a dog. The reports stated the creature had blue and yellow colors, and it moved very rapidly when it was crossing the river.”

Petulla said people reported the creature liked to up-end canoes, but there are no reports that the river monster ever killed or ate anyone.

“But mysteriously, they said there were several people that happened to die within a year after seeing it,” she said. “So, as legend would have it, they said it was bad luck to see the river creature because, that increased your chances of dying within the next year, apparently.”

Petulla said it’s been a long time since anyone has reported seeing the creature. She said it may have left or disconnected from the area as they started to build the dams along the river.

“But back then it was seen by many people,” she said.

The Chalet Hotel

Formerly known as the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel, The Chalet Hotel is known to have many spirits wandering the train rooms and grand terminal station. In the late 1800’s through the early 1900’s, Chattanooga was a major hub for both industrial and passenger railway travel in the South.

Years later, as train services declined, the terminal appeared destined for demolition, until a group of local businessmen invested $4 million and reopened it to the public as the “Chattanooga Choo Choo Hilton and Entertainment Complex” in April 1973.

Petulla said the spirit of a former train porter is still on the job.

“He’s still trying to be helpful,” she said. “He moves people's bags sometimes, which is a little unnerving for the living. But he's a friendly ghost.”

She said people have reported seeing another ghostly figure of a man waving a signal lantern along the former railroad tracks.

“A friend of mine who does a lot of ghost investigations captured an EVP recording of a spirit he calls the whistler,” Petulla said. “We’re thinking it's probably the same spirit as the signal man because it was out near the tracks. It was a clear recording, with nobody else around, of somebody walking and whistling.”