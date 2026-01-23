Con Nooga To Return With A Celebration Of Fandom, Creativity, And Community

Con Nooga, Chattanooga’s premier fan convention, will be back for another unforgettable weekend February 20–22, 2026, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Taking over the entire venue, Con Nooga brings together thousands of fans from across the Southeast for three days of cosplay, panels, gaming, contests, creators, and pop culture experiences.

From seasoned attendees to first-time fans, Con Nooga promises something for everyone.

Attendees can expect:

A vibrant Exhibitor Hall packed with artists, creators, and vendors

Panels with industry guests and community leaders

Cosplay showcases, costume contests, and role-playing fun

Gaming zones spanning tabletop, console, and retro favorites

Interactive experiences and community activities for all ages

Among the guests scheduled to appear at the convention include actress Neva Howell, best known for playing "Ma Kent" in the 2025 film Superman, voice actor Kelly Baskin, best known for portraying Amber in Genshin Impact, and Chattanooga-born actor Luke Ellison Kokotek, who played Young Will Byers in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“Con Nooga is more than just a convention — it’s a celebration of imagination and community,” said convention chair Kasey Patton. “We’re thrilled to welcome fans, creators, and partners back to Chattanooga for another year of excitement, connection, and creativity. A Con Nooga family reunion for the fans!”

General admission and special badges are on sale now at ConNooga.com.