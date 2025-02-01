Con Nooga Returns With A Celebration Of Fandom, Creativity, Community

Con Nooga, Chattanooga's largest multi-fandom convention, is returning to the Chattanooga Convention Center the weekend of February 21-23, transforming the center into a vibrant hub for fans of all ages, offering an engaging array of activities and experiences.

"Con Nooga is a celebration of creativity and community," said Kasey Patton, one of the event organizers. "We’re excited to welcome fans from near and far to share their passion and create lasting memories."

Among the many things one can expect to see or experience at the convention, attendees will have the opportunity to meet a diverse array of guests, artists, writers, and performers from various genres, ensuring there's something for everyone.

With over 400 hours of panels, Q&A sessions, and contests, fans can immerse themselves in discussions, learning opportunities, and the chance to engage with their favorite creators, as well as enjoying the much-anticipated burlesque, boylesque, and drag shows, adding flair and excitement to the weekend festivities.

There's also an extensive vendor hall, where fans can discover unique merchandise and collectibles, perfect for finding that special item to commemorate the convention experience.

And, to the delight of amateur costume makers, the legendary Cosplay Contest returns, inviting participants to showcase their craftsmanship and creativity in stunning costumes inspired by beloved characters.

Tickets for Con Nooga 2025 are currently on sale, with options for weekend passes available online and both weekend and day badges available at the door. Visit www.ConNooga.com for all the details.