Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Joins Library Pass Program

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce the newest addition to its Family Pass Collection: admission to the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is now available at all five Library locations, the pass covering the cost of admission for up to four people of any age.

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center offers an enduring tribute to the brave individuals who received the first Medals of Honor and to every Recipient who has followed in their footsteps through thoughtfully curated galleries and immersive exhibits.

The Chattanooga area is known as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor. Located in the heart of downtown at 2 W Aquarium Way Suite 104, the Heritage Center is just a short free shuttle ride or walk from the Downtown Library. The Heritage Center invites you to explore the extraordinary stories of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication that define the Medal of Honor, which is our country’s highest military award.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for Chattanoogans to experience history and learn about the shared heritage between the Medal of Honor and Chattanooga and the heroic stories and values of Medal of Honor Recipients through the years.” said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “We’re proud to partner with the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center and honored to help open its doors to more families across our city.”

Tom Mundell, President and CEO of the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, said, “We are proud to participate in the Library's Family Pass Program because it helps ensure the Heritage Center is accessible to everyone in our community. By expanding access, more people can learn about the origins of the Medal of Honor, its connection to Chattanooga and the extraordinary stories of Medal of Honor Recipients—stories that deserve to be honored, remembered and shared so they can inspire and give guidance to future generations as they navigate their own challenges in life.”

Family Passes are available to checkout with any valid Chattanooga Public Library card. Each pass can be checked out once per card, per calendar year, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis. The Library also offers family passes to Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances, Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center can be found at www.mohhc.org. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.