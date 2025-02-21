Creative Discovery Museum Celebrates 30 Years With A Galactic Event

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching into its next 30 years with AmuseUm 2025: A Cosmic Leap, an out-of-this-world celebration on March 1 presented by First Horizon Foundation.

This landmark event honors three decades of exploration, play, innovation, and creativity while setting the stage for an exciting future.

Families can kick off the festivities earlier in the day with AmuseUm Jr., a special ticketed event designed to bring the magic of CDM’s annual fundraiser to young explorers. Due to these two exclusive events, the Museum will be closed to the public all day on March 1.

CDM’s signature adults-only fundraiser transforms the Museum into an intergalactic playground, complete with immersive experiences, themed cocktails, and live entertainment. Attendees will enjoy an alien ball pit, a rave on the rooftop, karaoke on the moon, and more fun all supporting CDM’s mission in a truly stellar setting. The event starts at 7 p.m. on March 1 at Creative Discovery Museum and ends at 10 p.m.

VIP tickets unlock an even more extraordinary experience, including access to an exclusive after-party from 10–11 p.m. with a specialty bar and cocktail chemistry experience for VIP guests only and a mesmerizing intergalactic performance by Chrystalline Entertainments.

Tickets are $125 for General Admission and $200 for VIP and can be purchased at cdmfun.org/amuseum.

Families can also take a cosmic leap during AmuseUm Jr., a three-hour space exploration event packed with STEAM-based activities. Kids will build and launch rockets, create circuits, explore moon phases, experience space in StarLab, and more.

Each young astronaut will also receive an Astronaut in Training kit to continue the fun at home, which includes a t-shirt, lots of NASA and space swag, and a Captain CDM astronaut minifigure courtesy of Bricks & Minifigs.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at cdmfun.org/amuseum-junior. The event is from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and we recommend families arrive as close to 10 a.m. as possible to have the best opportunity to experience every activity and have time to play in the Museum.