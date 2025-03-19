Creative Discovery Museum Celebrates Spring At Holi: Festival Of Colors

Join the Creative Discovery Museum for an unforgettable celebration of color, culture, and community as they present a special Holi Festival on Saturday, March 22.

This vibrant, family-friendly event, included with Museum admission, brings the energy and traditions of India’s Festival of Colors to Chattanooga with music, dance, food, and a joyful color throw.

Holi, known as the Festival of Colors, is a lively Hindu festival celebrated across India and South Asia marking the arrival of spring. It’s a time for renewal, joy, and togetherness, and throwing bright colors in the air symbolizes fresh starts and the triumph of good over evil.

Inspired by their current traveling exhibit, Namaste India, this event brings India’s vibrant traditions to life with a full day of activities, including:

Rangoli Art – watch stunning designs take shape on the plaza

Live Performances – experience classical Indian dance and music

Indian Food Tasting – enjoy chai and other delicious flavors from India

Color Throw Finale – end the day in a cloud of vibrant colors on the Plaza (be sure to wear something you don’t mind getting colorful!)

The full event schedule is as follows:

9-11 a.m.: Rangoli Artist, Sushma Patel, on the Plaza

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Language Artists and Writing Demos in Art Studio

11:30 a.m.: Story Time in Discovery Library

12 p.m.: Southern Classical Indian Dance Performance in Atrium

1 p.m.: Khusboo Choudhary Musical Performance in Atrium

2 p.m.: Kitchen demo and tasting with Chai served in Spark Central

3 p.m.: Dol Dynamite Youth Dancers Performance in Atrium

4 p.m.: Final Celebration with Color Display on the Plaza

This celebration is made possible through the guidance of Swati Patel, CDM’s Community Engagement Coordinator, who helped shape the event by sharing her heritage and traditions. Special thanks to the India Association of Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, and Tennessee Arts Commission for their support of this event.

To learn more about this and other events at CDM, visit cdmfun.org/events.