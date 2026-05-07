Creative Discovery Museum's Day Of Play Set To Take Over Downtown

The Creative Discovery Museum's free annual Day of Play Block Party, scheduled for this Saturday, May 9th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the perfect way to kick off summer.

Recently, the Creative Discovery Museum was recognized as the “most saved kids’ activity in the state of Tennessee,” according to reporting from The Tennessean and Yelp. The museum itself attracts over 300,000 visitors each year and is one of the leading non-profit children’s museums, offering hands-on educational programs and exhibits in both the arts and sciences.

The Day of Play block party is an annual celebration of the museum’s birthday and the community, starting in 2025 on its 30th anniversary. Day of Play sees the Chestnut Street corridor from the museum to the riverfront taken over and transformed into a magical playground for children and families.

The block party is packed with hands-on art and STEM activities, live performances from the Chattanooga Theater Center and Pop-Up Project, and food and treats from the following food trucks: Taste of China, Cotton Candy Queens, and Chili Bone’s. There will also be lunch served at The Hilton Garden Inn next door to the museum.

People can even expect to connect with some community friends from the Chattanooga Public Library, the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the Tennessee Aquarium. In addition to these incredible activities and connections, the museum will also be bringing back prices for entry to what they were in 1995. For adults, $7.95. For children, $4.95. Enjoy the festivities outside, but don’t miss a chance to go inside this incredible museum for such an unbeatable price.

In speaking with Mackenzie Steele, director of marketing and communications for the Creative Discovery Museum, she discussed the origins of the block party and the original vision they had for it during their 30th anniversary.

“The idea for Day of Play really started as a ‘pie in the sky’ vision, imagining what it could look like to transform the Chestnut Street corridor from the Museum down to the riverfront into a continuous space for families to play. We see families making that walk every day between the museum and the Tennessee Aquarium, and it’s always felt like an opportunity to reimagine that path as more than a pass-through and into something with those families in mind.

As we began planning for the museum’s 30th anniversary, that big idea transformed into an actionable moment. We asked ourselves: What’s the most meaningful way to celebrate 30 years of play in downtown Chattanooga? The answer was simple: bring that play outside our walls and invite the entire community to be part of it. Day of Play became a natural extension of who we are, turning our block into a shared space for creativity, connection, and discovery, and celebrating alongside the families, partners, and supporters who have made those 30 years possible.”

When asked what makes this Day of Play so special for the community and for families who may not typically get a chance to check out the museum, Mackenzie mentioned that she sees the block party as a celebration and entry point to belonging.

“At its core, Day of Play is about access and belonging. Our vision is to make this community the best place for every child to grow up, and that means creating opportunities for all families to experience the power of play. By offering a free, open-to-the-public event, we’re removing barriers and creating a space where anyone can show up and immediately feel invited to participate.

For some families, it may be their first interaction with the museum, but more importantly, it’s a chance to experience playful learning in a way that feels approachable, joyful, and relevant. We see Day of Play as both a celebration and an entry point, one that sparks curiosity, builds connections, and hopefully encourages families to continue engaging with the museum and other community resources over time. It’s about creating a sense of shared ownership in what play can mean for our city.”