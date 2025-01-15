Creative Discovery Museum Takes Visitors On An Exciting Trip To India

From Bollywood to the Taj Mahal, and from riding a tuk tuk to enjoying the unique scents of popular Indian spices, guests at Creative Discovery Museum will soon have the opportunity to experience the wonders of India, a country rich in colorful traditions with a focus on the future.

The Museum’s newest cultural exhibit, Namaste India, opens to the public on January 18, 2025.

While encouraging global awareness and cultural appreciation, Namaste India features the vibrant art, food and traditions of the timeless Indian culture. With the goal to inspire guests to compare the similarities and differences between their lives and those of children in the country of India, the exhibit features a variety of immersive environments including a dhaba (restaurant), marketplace, tuk tuk (or motorized rickshaw), home, and school as well as iconic spaces like the Taj Mahal and Bollywood.

CDM has hired Swati Patel as Community Engagement Coordinator to advise on the cultural connections that this exhibit brings to Chattanooga.

“I’m honored and excited to work with CDM to share the rich tapestry of the Indian culture, including its vibrant festivals, traditions, and various artforms, with Chattanooga families,” said Swati. “As a second generation Indian American, I value and admire the unique blend of Indian and American culture and appreciate this opportunity to share my heritage with the community.”

Swati and the CDM team will bring a variety of programs and experiences to complement the exhibit throughout its time at the Museum.

The exhibit opens to the public on January 18 and will include an opening event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with:

Story time at 11 a.m.

Henna artist in the Art Studio

A musical performance including a sitar and tabla

Kitchen demonstration and tasting at 2 p.m.

To provide authenticity and cultural accuracy, Namaste India was created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum in partnership with the St. Louis Indian community. The Magic House formed the Namaste India advisory committee, made up of 32 professionals from around the St. Louis area, all of Indian heritage. Formed with input from the St. Louis Mosaic Project, the committee played a critical role in the exhibit creation process.

Namaste India is made possible thanks to generous donors, including lead gifts from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Bal Vihar of St. Louis, Bayer Fund, CEdge, Daugherty Business Solutions, Mastercard, Tim and Elizabeth Swank and Linda and Jesse Hunter as well as additional generous individual donors. Local sponsorship is provided by Lyndhurst Foundation.

The exhibit is scheduled to open to the public on January 18 and will remain through May 11. Namaste India is included with admission to the Museum.