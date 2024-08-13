David Hobbs Named Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Grand Marshal

Englishman David Hobbs, the 1971 Formula 5000 and 1983 SCCA Trans-Am champion, has been named Grand Marshal of the 2024 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

﻿The fifth annual event, which supports the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation, will be held in and around Chattanooga's West Village, on October 11-13, 2024, presented by DeFoor Brothers and hosted by Fifty Plus Foundation Inc.

Hobbs becomes the fifth Grand Marshal since the Festival was established in 2019, following Brian Redman, Corky Coker, Lyn St. James and Luigi Chinetti Jr., respectively.

Nine-time sports-car racing champion Redman returns again this year as Grand Ambassador. Coker, a local businessman and car collector, St. James, the 1992 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, and Chinetti Jr., race-car driver, designer and son of famed Ferrari driver and importer Luigi Chinetti, will be recognized as Grand Marshal Emeriti.

Known as "Hobbo" to his friends and fans, Hobbs is one of auto racing's most remarkable all-rounders. In a 31-year driving career he raced in almost every imaginable category: endurance sports racers, touring cars, Formula 1, Formula 5000, Indycars, IMSA, Trans-Am, Can-Am and even NASCAR. On top of that, he has been a television commentator in America for nearly 40 years.

He's the author of his autobiography, "HOBBO: MOTOR RACER MOTOR MOUTH," published by Evro Publishing, and set a British closed-course speed record of 167.5 mph driving the then-secret Jaguar XJ13 in 1967 – a record that lasted for 19 years.

“We at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival are honored to have David Hobbs as Grand Marshal of our fifth annual Festival,” said Byron DeFoor, founder of the event. "His history in the sport and TV industry is unsurpassed. Not only was he a champion race-car driver, his humor and wit on air and in speaking engagements are legendary. He's a great addition to this year's Festival."

“It s a great honor to be invited to be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Hobbs. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending previous events and have found the city to be dynamic and beautiful. Byron DeFoor has put together an event that rivals any major Concours in the world.”

DeFoor added: “We’re also privileged to have Brian Redman continue to support the Festival. He’s been an integral part of the operation since the beginning, and his input is invaluable. And, what can I say about Corky Coker, Lyn St. James and Luigi Chinett Jr.? Corky is our local hero, Lyn has been a strong supporter of the Festival, and Luigi Jr. is a Ferrari icon. We acknowledge all their achievements and we welcome them back to this year's Festival with gratitude."

The weekend activities, which are based in and around Chattanooga's West Village, include Broad Arrow Auctions in the Convention Center, and Luftgekühlt returns to celebrate air-cooled Porsches.

Other happenings during the Festival include activities for children and adults, celebrity meet and greets, car club gatherings, specialty displays, Concours d’Lemons, street festivals, a parade, and more.

Car Club registration is now open at http://msreg.com/cmfcarclubs.

Registration for the Concours is open at Concours d'Elegance - Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

Registration for the J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club is open at J. Willard Marriott Ferrari Club - Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.