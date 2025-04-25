Dolly Days Event Celebrates Country Music Icon’s History In Ringgold

The Ringgold Downtown Partners have confirmed that Dolly Days will return on Mother's Day Weekend.

The event, which celebrates country music legend Dolly Parton, who was married in Ringgold, includes live music, shopping, a look-alike contest, the Dolly Dash race, and more.

Dolly Days begins at 7:30 am, with most activities being held on or near Nashville Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and concludes at 5 pm.

The Ringgold Downtown Partners initially conceived Dolly Days as a way to encourage people to shop small and explore what Ringgold's small businesses had to offer. While the event still aims to support small businesses, RDP, with the City of Ringgold's help, has grown Dolly Days into a much bigger affair.

This growth includes new activities, like line dancing, a Dolly Parton look-alike contest, breakfast with Dolly, carriage rides, self-defense classes, and a pet parade. There will also be an entire zone for children, which features bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and more.

Dining options for the event include Ringgold's local eateries and nearly a dozen food trucks. Musician Shelby Lynn will perform live on the Ringgold Stage at noon, followed by a live performance from Karen Waldrop at 2:00 pm.

The day starts with the Dolly Dash fun run, 5k, and 10k races, which attendees can register for at www.dollydash.com.

For a full schedule of activities, please visit www.facebook.com/ringgoldnow.

Dolly Days is a family-friendly event, and admission is free. Public parking is available at the lot on Depot Street adjacent to the Depot, at Creekside Park, Ringgold City Hall, and via shuttle at Ringgold High School. Roads will be closed from 6:30 am to 7:00 pm, including Nashville Street from Cleveland to Depot and Tennessee Street from Lafayette to High.

Visit www.nothinlikeringgold.com/event/dolly-day-dash/ for the complete list of road closures.