Douthit Motor Sports Celebrates 40 Years Of Jet Car Thrills At Brainerd Motorsports Park

Get ready for flames, speed, and non-stop excitement as Douthit Motor Sports brings their high-powered jet cars back to Brainerd Motorsports Park this Saturday, May 31, for the Edwin Aderhold Memorial Nostalgia Drags.

This marks the second consecutive year Douthit Motor Sports has appeared at the beloved Ringgold track, and this time it’s bigger than ever as the team celebrates 40 years of jet car action.

“We’re proud to be back at Brainerd, especially in our 40th anniversary season,” said Owner and Driver, David Douthit. “The energy here is amazing, and we’re ready to light up the night, literally.”

In addition to their two fan-favorite jet-powered dragsters, the event will feature nostalgia drag racing with nostalgia prostock, gassers, altereds, stock & super stock, front engine dragsters, and more — a throwback lineup for longtime motorsports fans.

But that’s not all, Douthit Motor Sports has launched its Creators at the Track campaign, and this weekend they'll be joined by content creators, Avenues NLife, bringing fresh behind-the-scenes content to fans nationwide on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Event Details:

What: Edwin Aderhold Memorial Nostalgia Drags

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: Gates Open at noon and qualifying starts at 2pm

Where: Brainerd Motorsports Park, 745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold, GA

Featuring: Jet Cars + Nostalgia Drag Racing + Special Creators

Don't miss this once-a-year opportunity to witness history, horsepower, and heat like never before.

For more information, you can visit their website at BrainerdMotorSports.com.