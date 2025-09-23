Downtown Public Library Now Taking Applications For 2025 Maker Day

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s annual Maker Day will take place Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 10 am - 4 pm in the 4th Floor Makerspace and other areas at the Downtown Library.

Maker Day is an all-day celebration of the maker community in Chattanooga, including artists, entrepreneurs, tinkers, crafters and more.

The annual event dates back to 2014 when the 4th Floor Makerspace first opened to the public. With over 12,000 square feet of technology, machinery and software available to everyone (no library card required), the 4th Floor Makerspace is home to many local businesses and artists.

If you are a maker and want to show off your craft at Maker Day, you can sign up to join in the fun! The Library is accepting applications for vendors, presenters, entrepreneurs and artists now until September 30, 2025.

Anyone interested can apply at chattlibrary.org/event/maker-day-2025.

This year’s Maker Day will feature a variety of free workshops for all ages to learn and create a variety of crafts, including miniature books, fairy lamps, terrazzo coasters, embroidery, laser cut puzzles, birdhouses and more! Workshops will be run by both

Library staff and community organizations who partner with the Library throughout the year.

Guests include ArtsBuild, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, Overlooked Materials, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, The Sattva Project, Scenic Stitches and Unsent Letter Mailbox.

More information about the Chattanooga Public Library, other events, locations, services and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.