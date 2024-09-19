Dread Hollow Returns For The Halloween Season, Bigger And Scarier Than Ever

On Sept. 28, the award-winning haunted attraction, Dread Hollow, opens once again bringing terror to those who dare enter.

Typically ranked among the top 10 haunted attractions in the nation, the 20,000 square foot building offers three haunted themes, all tied to the original lore of the town Dread Hollow.

Dread Hollow, created by co-owners Todd Patton and Josh Philpott, has been frightening guests for roughly two decades.

The two men came up with the concept of the cursed town when they moved the attraction out of Ruby Falls in 2017and into their current location. “We just outgrew the space,” Philpott said.

Patton said Ruby Falls is still their partner, but moving gave them a lot more flexibility in how they could design the attraction, provided more space and parking, and more time.

“In Ruby Falls we had two weeks to build it and two days to tear it down,” Patton said. “Here, we are here all year round. It is just a better environment for everything.”

Dread Hollow, once a tranquil community, became cursed when a woman named Mercy Harker convinced the townsfolk that 13 young women were witches. As the women were killed for their alleged crime, Harker proclaimed Dread Hollow as, “forever mine.” Just then lightning struck a tall clock tower and it smashed to the ground. Harker vanished and the curse took hold. According to the legend, more people have disappeared from Dread Hollow than any other town – all due to Harker’s curse.

Philpott said guests will once again face Harker’s wrath as they walk the hallways of Dread Hollow High School. “She is trying to come back,” Philpott said. “She is a witch…in spirit form right now but is trying to come back through an ancient spell book a student found. It has released her evil and it has manipulated the school’s staff to do her bidding and get 13 more innocents to get her back into her full power.”

Visitors will endure sadistic treatments and experiments as they try and make their way through the scary halls of the rebuilt Rosemore Sanitorium. “Originally it had burned down,” Philpott said. “The doctors were doing experiments on the patients. Manipulating the bodies and turning them into machines and monster-like creatures.”

“This time the patients have taken over,” Patton added. “Back then the doctors were all corrupt and now the patients are exacting their vengeance.”

Guests will also come face to face with serial killer Alan Wanye, who, somehow, escaped the sanitorium to continue his killing spree. “He has taken up residence in Camp Dread,” Philpott explained. “He is taking out his vengeance on the patrons who camp there.”

Patton said they employ 45-55 “actors,” but guests can also expect some special effects and small distractions designed to thrill and petrify visitors. “This year we’ve added so much more,” Patton said. “There are a lot of 1-2 punches.”

“It is definitely a labor of love, and we have a lot of talented people that help us out,” Philpott said.

Guests should be prepared to get wet, experience loud sounds, bloody and graphic scenes and interactions with the ghastly ghouls and monsters that roam Dread Hollow.

If you’re too squeamish or easily frightened, you could try their three different escape rooms instead. In the imitation killer room guests must search Alan Wayne’s den of horror for evidence of his crimes.

In the Eugene Todd room guests are kidnapped by Wayne’s mentor and notorious serial killer. Guests are locked in one of his killing rooms. You have a limited time to find your way out.

In the detention room guests are caught without a hall pass and sent to the principal’s office to face his wrath.

The escape rooms will leave visitors slimy, grimy, and dirty, so Patton and Philpott encourage guests to dress appropriately for the experience.

Waivers are required for the escape rooms and can be downloaded from their website. Guests must arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled start time.

Parental discretion is advised for children under the age of 12.

Dread Hollow runs Thursday through Sunday starting on Sept. 28 until Nov. 1. Tickets must be purchased online.

Patton said they started planning this year’s themes as soon as they closed for the season last year. The two men are already planning what comes next in 2025.

Other activities planned at Dread Hollow are the New Year’s Nightmare, Bloody Valentine’s Escape Room and Scream Break.

For more information, download waivers and purchase tickets visit: www.dreadhollow.com