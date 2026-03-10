Dread Hollow Scream Break Unleashes New Frights For One Night Only

Get ready to scream on Saturday, March 21. Dread Hollow’s Scream Break returns one night only with its award-winning Haunted House, horror-filled escape rooms, and a Behind the Screams lights-on tour.

In the haunted house, experience new frightful surprises, heart-pounding horror and fan-favorite scares. Every second counts in Dread Hollow’s Deliverance Escape Rooms. Test your wits in one or all three escape rooms!

For an in-depth, lights-on tour of Dread Hollow, go behind the scenes in the special Behind the Screams tour. In this afternoon tour, the haunted house creators will lead guests through the haunt’s creative process, including storylines, set design, and character development. This tour includes no scare elements.

Haunted House and Escape Rooms from 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

Behind the Screams Tour from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

Timed-entry tickets are available at www.dreadhollow.com. Haunt tickets are $20, escape rooms are $15/person, and Behind the Screams tickets are $28.

Dread Hollow haunted house experiences and escape rooms are intense, often loud, and graphic. Parental discretion advised.

Dread Hollow is located at 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419.