Drink And Discover: Mad Science At The Creative Discovery Museum

The fun doesn’t stop with families—grown-ups get their turn at the spooky science lab during Drink and Discover: Mad Science on Friday, October 24 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

For one night only, Creative Discovery Museum will transform into a mad scientist’s playground.

21+ guests are invited to explore twisted experiments, sip themed cocktails, and test their wits with monstrous challenges.

Whether you’re building your own “Franken Toy” creation or doing the monster mash on the dance floor, you’ll uncover all the eerie mysteries waiting inside the Museum.

Play like a kid again throughout Creative Discovery Museum! Explore all our exhibits and uncover all the secrets within the Mad Science Lab!

Dressing up and costumes are encouraged— just please, no real or pretend weapons.

Highlights include:

Franken Toys – Stitch together your own creepy creation

Edible Slime – A sweet, slimy science experiment you can taste

Test Tube Bar – Cocktails with a spooky twist

Classic Monster Trivia – Compete for the coveted Frankenstein Trophy

Enjoy catering from Big Chicken and Hawaiian Bros alongside craft beer from Hutton & Smith, and red and white wine options, PLUS sip on a specialty cocktail created just for the evening, and finish the night with boozy cotton candy from Cotton Candy Queens.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and tickets can be purchased at cdmfun.org.