The City of East Ridge invites residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season at its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 21,beginning at 6:30pm.

This year, the celebration will continue after the parade with the first-ever East Ridge Christmas Parade After Party at Venue 1921 at 1529 Tombras Avenue.

A community holiday tradition, the parade will feature illuminated floats, marching bands, costumed characters, and plenty of Christmas cheer for all ages. The route will begin at Germantown Road and Ringgold Road, travel along Ringgold Road, and conclude at Tombras Avenue. Families and friends are encouraged to gather along the route to enjoy the evening together.

Following the parade, everyone is invited to Venue 1921 for the inaugural After Party. The event is expected to begin around 8:30 pm, following the conclusion of the parade.

The After Party will feature free photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a free photo booth, a hot cocoa bar, complimentary cookies, holiday music, and activities for all ages.

The new event gives paradegoers an opportunity to spend more time together, visit Santa, and experience Venue 1921 as part of the City’s holiday celebration. Whether attending a longtime family tradition or joining the festivities for the first time, residents and visitors are welcome to make an evening of it in East Ridge.

For additional information and event updates, visit www.EastRidgeTN.gov or www.EastRidgeParksandRec.com.