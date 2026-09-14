East Ridge Fall Festival Returns To Camp Jordan For 5th Annual Celebration

The City of East Ridge and East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department invite the community to celebrate five years of fall fun as the East Ridge Fall Festival returns to Camp Jordan for its 5th annual celebration on Saturday, September 19th, and Sunday, September 20th.

The free, two-day festival will take place at the Camp Jordan Amphitheater, located at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway. Festival hours are 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

First held in 2022 following the success of the City's Centennial celebration the previous year, the East Ridge Fall Festival has grown to become one of the City's signature annual community events.

What began as a new opportunity to bring the community together has grown into a full weekend at Camp Jordan featuring local vendors, food, live entertainment, family activities and opportunities to connect with businesses, organizations and City departments.

“The East Ridge Fall Festival is one of those special events that truly brings our community together,” said Mayor Brian Williams. “We are excited to welcome families, friends and visitors back to Camp Jordan for a great weekend of entertainment, food, activities and fall fun. Events like this are made possible through the support of our local businesses and community partners, and we greatly appreciate our sponsors who help us continue making the Fall Festival bigger and better each year. I also want to thank our incredible Parks & Recreation team for the tremendous amount of hard work, planning and dedication they put into making this event such a success for our community.”

This year's festival will once again fill the Camp Jordan Amphitheater grounds with more than 100 vendors, including local artisans, crafters, businesses and community organizations, along with more than 30 food and beverage vendors serving a wide variety of options throughout the weekend.

Families will also find plenty to do beyond shopping and dining. Returning festival favorites include the Parkridge Health System pumpkin patch, pony rides, inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, bracelet making and a photo booth, along with activities throughout the Kids Corner.

Several new experiences are also joining the festival for 2026. Magic Lamp Entertainment will bring character entertainment to Camp Jordan, while the Flip N Play Gym Bus will offer another interactive experience for younger festivalgoers. Misfit Herd will join the festival this year as the event's new petting zoo provider.

Live entertainment will continue throughout the weekend, with The Essentials performing on Saturday and a DJ providing entertainment on Sunday.

“Watching the Fall Festival grow over the last five years has been really special for our City,” said Shawnna Skiles, Director, East Ridge Parks & Recreation. “We have families who come back, vendors who return year after year and new activities that continue to make the festival bigger and better. We’re proud of what this event has become, and even more proud that families can spend the entire weekend with us while enjoying free admission, free parking and so many activities at no cost.”

The Fall Festival also provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to connect with the City of East Ridge outside of City Hall. East Ridge Parks & Recreation, Public Works, City Library, Fire Rescue, Police and Animal Services are among the City departments scheduled to participate throughout the weekend.

Community members are encouraged to get involved in the festival as well. Volunteer opportunities are available for youth ages 5 to 19 throughout the weekend, with participating youth eligible to receive community service hours for their time. Individuals interested in volunteering, including opportunities to assist with event activities, setup, breakdown and cleanup, are encouraged to contact Shawnna Skiles, Parks & Recreation Director, at sskiles@eastridgetn.gov.

The 2026 East Ridge Fall Festival is made possible through the support of this year's Main Event Sponsor, ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc., along with numerous businesses and community partners supporting this year's event. A complete list of event sponsors is included with the release.

For additional information about the 2026 East Ridge Fall Festival, visit www.EastRidgeParksandRec.com