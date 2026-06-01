East Ridge's Popular Splash Pad Opens For The 2026 Summer Season

The City of East Ridge is pleased to announce the opening of the East Ridge Splash Pad for the 2026 summer season.

Located behind the Pioneer Frontier Playground and East Ridge Community Center at 1515 Tombras Avenue, the Splash Pad provides a free, family-friendly recreational amenity for residents and visitors looking to cool off and enjoy the summer months.

The Splash Pad will operate seven days per week from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Starting September 1, 2026, the facility will transition to Saturday and Sunday operations only from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. through the remainder of the season.

Admission to the Splash Pad is free. All visitors are expected to follow posted rules, regulations, and safety requirements established by the City of East Ridge to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

The Splash Pad may close temporarily due to weather or maintenance, including routine upkeep, repairs, or inclement conditions.

The City encourages residents and visitors to take advantage of the Splash Pad and the many recreational amenities available throughout the City of East Ridge, including the Pioneer Frontier Playground, East Ridge Community Center, East Ridge Dog Park, Springvale Park, Camp Jordan Park, and numerous other recreational and community amenities that contribute to East Ridge's exceptional quality of life.

For additional information regarding the East Ridge Splash Pad or other recreational amenities, please visit the East Ridge Parks and Recreation website at www.eastridgeparksandrec.com or follow the East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department on social media.