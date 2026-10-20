East Ridge's Venue 1921 To Host A Free Fall Market & Trunk Or Treat On Sunday

Venue 1921 at East Ridge invites the community to its first-ever Fall Market & Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 25 from noon until 6pm, at 1529 Tombras Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature more than 30 craft and curated vendors, food and beverage trucks, and activities for the whole family. Residents and visitors can shop local, enjoy seasonal festivities and spend an afternoon connecting with the East Ridge community.

Children’s activities will include inflatables, face painting, yard games, and more. Food, beverages, and vendor merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Showcase business vendors will set up decorated spaces along the perimeter of the facility, welcoming visitors and trick-or-treaters throughout the event. Families can explore the displays and connect with participating businesses while enjoying the fall market.

“We’re excited to bring something new to Venue 1921 and welcome the community for an afternoon of fall fun,” said Kanita Stojnic, Event Venue Manager. “This is a chance for families to spend time together; discover local vendors and enjoy everything our participants are bringing to the event. We look forward to seeing the venue filled with neighbors, visitors and plenty of fall-themed spirit.”

For more information regarding Venue 1921’s Fall Market, please visit www.Venue1921atEastRidge.com