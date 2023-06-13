East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Father’s Day Field Day Event This Saturday

On Saturday, June 17th, the East Ridge Community Center will become the site for the first Father’s Day Field Day, a free special event featuring athletic activities and games for dads.

East Ridge is hosting the family-friendly celebration as a special tribute to dads of all ages.

Father’s Day Field Day, held from 5pm to 7pm, will treat dads and their guests to a menu of hot dogs, chips, and drinks. Pickleball nets will be set up for games inside the Community Center. Entertaining yard games such as cornhole and spike ball will be available for play.

TopGolf will be supplying their golf activity inflatable, giving dads a chance to show off their golfing skills. Kids can also take their dads to the East Ridge playground and splashpad located nearby.

“I think what inspired me for this event is that Father’s Day tends to get swept under the rug because fathers aren’t always great at allowing themselves to be celebrated,” said Kandon Patterson, East Ridge Recreation Assistant. “We want to give our dads the recognition they deserve but not make them feel overwhelmed by the attention.”

Father’s Day Field Day is a free community event and will be held at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. Contact Hannah Spear at hspear@eastridgetn.gov or call 423-486-2034 for more information.