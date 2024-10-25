East Ridge To Kick-Off The Holiday Season With November Christmas Parade

The City of East Ridge is thrilled to announce that the annual Christmas Parade will light up the streets on Saturday, November 23.

As one of the first cities in Hamilton County to usher in the holiday cheer, the East Ridge Christmas Parade is a beloved tradition.

The festivities will begin at 6:30pm, promising an evening of joy and wonder.

And the city wants to invite you to join the fun. Whether you’re a church, civic organization, club, school, or business, you can be part of this magical event, too.

Christmas Parade guidelines and registration information on how to participate can be found on the City’s website at eastridgetn.gov or the Parks & Recreation website at eastridgeparksandrec.com.

Don’t miss the chance to shine – applications must be submitted by November 8th.

In the event of severe weather, the parade will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 24, beginning at 3:30pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the East Ridge Christmas Parade are encouraged to contact Shawnna Skiles, Director of East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department, at sskiles@eastridgetn.gov or Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic & Community Development, at cmcallister@eastridgetn.gov. .