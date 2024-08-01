EPB Complimentary Parking Now Available For The Downtown Library

EPB and Chattanooga Public Library are thrilled to announce new library parking is now available in the EPB Parking Garage, located adjacent to the Downtown Library on E 10th Street.

Each day, Monday through Saturday, the Library will have 40 (qty) 2-hour complimentary parking passes available for library visitors on a first come, first serve basis.

Located at 1001 Broad Street, the Downtown Library is surrounded by paid parking lots, garages, and metered spots, but for many years, the location has lacked dedicated, no-cost parking for library visitors. Now, thanks to EPB’s commitment to the community, the Library is offering 40 parking passes each day for complimentary parking.

“The Chattanooga Public Library offers a wealth of resources at no charge to our community. We're happy to help expand access to the downtown branch's services, programs and more by sharing space in our garage,” said J.Ed. Marston, Vice President of Strategic Communications, EPB.

Parking validation is done at the Downtown Library. Visitors who wish to park in the EPB garage are asked to first check for a green or red sign at the library entrance facing the E 10th Street and Broad Street intersection to determine the availability of parking passes. If passes are available, drivers can head straight to the EPB garage and park in any open, undesignated spot. They will then get their parking validated by bringing their vehicle’s license plate number to the Circulation desk located on the Library’s first floor.

“We are very proud of the resources and services at the Downtown Library,” said Will O’Hearn, the Library’s Executive Director, “but for some of our patrons, the cost for parking can become a financial burden. That is why we are so grateful for EPB’s partnership with us. By offering complimentary parking, we’re ensuring that even more people can take advantage of the tools, books, classes and other resources that we offer for no cost.”

To learn more about the Library, as well as events, hours, and locations, visit chattlibrary.org.