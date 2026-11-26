Wednesday night, EPB continued a more than 80-year Chattanooga holiday tradition with the unveiling of the 2026 Holiday Windows in downtown Chattanooga.
This year’s theme, “Twinkle, Orbit, & Glow: A Cosmic Holiday,” takes the holidays beyond the stars with handcrafted displays inspired by space, exploration and the wonder of the season.
The celebration also spotlights the Festive Forest in partnership with the Better Business Bureau and the City of Chattanooga, as well as EPB PowerShare, connecting one of EPB’s longest-standing holiday traditions with an opportunity to support neighbors in need.
“Together, the EPB Holiday Windows and Festive Forest offer families and visitors a chance to celebrate the season in the heart of Chattanooga, enjoy traditions both old and new, and experience the creativity and community spirit that make the holidays special,” said EPB CEO Janet Rehberg. “For generations, the Holiday Windows have been EPB’s way of showing our appreciation to our community. PowerShare is another way to carry that spirit forward by helping our neighbors who need support with their energy bills.”
As in years past, EPB employees have stepped forward to design, build, paint, wire, and bring the displays to life. The Holiday Windows tradition dates to the 1940s and has grown into an annual gift from EPB employees to the community.
"EPB’s Holiday Windows are a tradition that families across Hamilton County look forward to each year," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. "What makes them especially meaningful is the work behind the displays, from the handcrafted scenes to the technology and creativity local students bring to each one."
“Traditions like the EPB Holiday Windows support a vibrant city center and create memorable experiences for Chattanooga residents and visitors alike,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I want to thank EPB for carrying on this festive tradition.”
Visitors can look for:
- A vision of life on the moon, complete with Mrs. Claus’ greenhouse
- Santa’s launch pad featuring EV chargers and reindeer
- Fun details and pop-culture references, including a tribute to Dolly Parton
“Our team filled both windows with creative details we look forward to sharing with our community,” said Amy Seifert, EPB Senior Supervisor of Customer Relations, who leads the Holiday Windows team. “We hope visitors have fun discovering all the surprises.”
Help Our Neighbors This Holiday Season
While the Holiday Windows celebrate one of Chattanooga’s favorite seasonal traditions, EPB is also encouraging customers to remember neighbors who may need a little extra help this time of year.
Through EPB PowerShare, customers can help local families who need temporary assistance paying their EPB Energy bills. Customers can give as little as $1, and 100% of customer donations go toward helping local families pay their energy bills through United Way of Greater Chattanooga. Through Dec. 31, EPB is matching new donations dollar for dollar, up to $35,000.
Give help: Learn more or donate at epb.com/powershare.
Get help: Customers who need assistance paying their EPB Energy bill can contact United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s free and confidential 211 service by calling 211, texting their ZIP code to 898-211 or emailing 211staff@uwchatt.org.
What to Know
- What: EPB Holiday Windows featuring “Twinkle, Orbit, & Glow: A Cosmic Holiday”
- Where: EPB downtown building, 10 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The holiday windows are located along the sides of the building on Market Street and Broad Street between MLK Boulevard and 10th Street
- When: Available for viewing daily (and nightly) Nov. 25, 2026, through New Year’s Day
- Cost: Free
- Parking: EPB garage (accessible from 10th Street between Market Street and Broad Street), nearby surface lots and street parking
- Don’t miss the Festive Forest: Located across Market St. in Miller Park, the Festive Forest is free and open to the public, featuring 160 holiday trees decorated by local businesses and community groups.
Students Help Bring the Windows to Life
For several years, students from STEM School Chattanooga have worked alongside EPB employees to help create elements of the Holiday Windows, gaining hands-on experience while contributing their creativity to a longstanding Chattanooga tradition.
This year, students worked on 3D-printed candy canes, acrylic-cut stars and nameplates for the reindeer stables.
“Projects like this allow students to apply what they’re learning while developing the collaboration, problem-solving, and technical skills they’ll use in the workplace,” said Jim David, principal of STEM School Chattanooga. “It’s even more meaningful when their work becomes part of something the whole community can enjoy.”
Festive Forest
Across Market Street, the holiday experience continues in Miller Park with the Festive Forest, presented through a partnership among EPB, the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia and the City of Chattanooga.
The Festive Forest has grown from 43 trees in 2023 to more than 160 trees this year, decorated by businesses and organizations from across the Chattanooga area. Families are invited to explore the forest and enjoy the displays throughout the holiday season.
“Every tree in the Festive Forest represents a local business or organization that wanted to be part of creating something joyful for our community,” said Michele Mason, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia. “Watching the forest grow each year has made it an increasingly special part of the holiday season.”