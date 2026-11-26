Wednesday night, EPB continued a more than 80-year Chattanooga holiday tradition with the unveiling of the 2026 Holiday Windows in downtown Chattanooga.

This year’s theme, “Twinkle, Orbit, & Glow: A Cosmic Holiday,” takes the holidays beyond the stars with handcrafted displays inspired by space, exploration and the wonder of the season.

The celebration also spotlights the Festive Forest in partnership with the Better Business Bureau and the City of Chattanooga, as well as EPB PowerShare, connecting one of EPB’s longest-standing holiday traditions with an opportunity to support neighbors in need.

“Together, the EPB Holiday Windows and Festive Forest offer families and visitors a chance to celebrate the season in the heart of Chattanooga, enjoy traditions both old and new, and experience the creativity and community spirit that make the holidays special,” said EPB CEO Janet Rehberg. “For generations, the Holiday Windows have been EPB’s way of showing our appreciation to our community. PowerShare is another way to carry that spirit forward by helping our neighbors who need support with their energy bills.”

As in years past, EPB employees have stepped forward to design, build, paint, wire, and bring the displays to life. The Holiday Windows tradition dates to the 1940s and has grown into an annual gift from EPB employees to the community.

"EPB’s Holiday Windows are a tradition that families across Hamilton County look forward to each year," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. "What makes them especially meaningful is the work behind the displays, from the handcrafted scenes to the technology and creativity local students bring to each one."

“Traditions like the EPB Holiday Windows support a vibrant city center and create memorable experiences for Chattanooga residents and visitors alike,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I want to thank EPB for carrying on this festive tradition.”

Visitors can look for:

A vision of life on the moon, complete with Mrs. Claus’ greenhouse

Santa’s launch pad featuring EV chargers and reindeer

Fun details and pop-culture references, including a tribute to Dolly Parton

“Our team filled both windows with creative details we look forward to sharing with our community,” said Amy Seifert, EPB Senior Supervisor of Customer Relations, who leads the Holiday Windows team. “We hope visitors have fun discovering all the surprises.”

Help Our Neighbors This Holiday Season

While the Holiday Windows celebrate one of Chattanooga’s favorite seasonal traditions, EPB is also encouraging customers to remember neighbors who may need a little extra help this time of year.

Through EPB PowerShare, customers can help local families who need temporary assistance paying their EPB Energy bills. Customers can give as little as $1, and 100% of customer donations go toward helping local families pay their energy bills through United Way of Greater Chattanooga. Through Dec. 31, EPB is matching new donations dollar for dollar, up to $35,000.

Give help: Learn more or donate at epb.com/powershare.

Get help: Customers who need assistance paying their EPB Energy bill can contact United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s free and confidential 211 service by calling 211, texting their ZIP code to 898-211 or emailing 211staff@uwchatt.org.

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