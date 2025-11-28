EPB Unveils “Snowflakes And Silver Screens” Holiday Window Theme

EPB has kicked off the holiday season with the unveiling of the 2025 Holiday Windows, lighting up downtown Chattanooga with a cinematic celebration of Christmas classics.

This year’s theme, “Snowflakes and Silver Screens,” brings beloved holiday movies to life through handcrafted displays inspired by favorites like A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Grinch, and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Between the two displays at the corner of Market and MLK and Broad and MLK, there are special touches that reference nearly 30 films. EPB employees painstakingly handcrafted every detail, including painting, building and animating hundreds of pieces. Watch for:

Home Alone’s McCallister house with shingles made from old power poles

An overloaded meter box from too many lights at the Griswold house from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Snoopy’s doghouse from A Charlie Brown Christmas

A penguin dressed as Elsa from Frozen

Hand-painted details on the drive-in movie theater (Broad Street side) and the town of Starlight Falls (Market Street side)

The infamous spaghetti from Elf

Classic movie screenings (Broad Street side)

And many more nods to holiday favorites

“EPB’s Holiday Windows, like the movies this year’s installation highlights, connect us across ages, neighborhoods and traditions,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “The creativity and craftsmanship shared by everyone behind the scenes is such a special holiday institution.”

What to Know

What: EPB Holiday Windows featuring “Snowflakes and Silver Screens”

Where: Corner of Market St. & MLK Blvd., and Broad St. & MLK Blvd.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, through New Year’s Day

Parking: EPB garage, nearby surface lots, and street parking

“The EPB Holiday Windows are one of those traditions that make the holiday season in Hamilton County feel special,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “Seeing my kids take in the displays each year is a reminder of the creativity and talent our local students bring to this community.”

“For more than 80 years, the EPB windows tradition has continued as Chattanooga and EPB have grown thanks to the dedication of our team,” said EPB CEO David Wade. “The windows are one way we fulfill our mission to enhance quality of life during the holiday as we also recognize this time of year can be hard for many others.”

Student Participation

For several years, STEM School Chattanooga students have joined EPB employees behind the scenes to wire, program and animate features that bring each year’s display to life. For 2025, students created a blinking stop sign in the Broad Street display, the “Jingles” marquee sign on the Market Street side, snowflakes hanging in both windows and a topper for EPB’s Festive Forest tree.

“Getting to collaborate with EPB engineers and artists gives our students the chance to see how technology and imagination work together,” said STEM School Chattanooga Principal Jim David. “It’s a real-world experience that teaches teamwork, creativity, and pride in contributing to something the whole city can enjoy.”

“This year’s theme celebrates the stories that make the holidays timeless,” said Amy Seifert, senior supervisor of customer relations at EPB and Holiday Windows lead. “We hope everyone who visits feels that same sense of wonder you get when the opening credits of your favorite holiday movie start to roll.”

Festive Forest

Across Market Street, EPB’s decorations continue into Miller Park, where the company again partners with the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia and the City of Chattanooga to present the Festive Forest. Approximately 120 local organizations and community groups participate in the third annual showcase of decorated trees.

“We’re proud to present the Festive Forest with our partners EPB and the City of Chattanooga,” said Michele Mason, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee & Northwest Georgia. “Thanks to participating organizations from across our area, this year’s Festive Forest will bring even more color, light and joy to downtown this season.”

For more information about the Festive Forest, please contact Will Hannah at 423-287-5540 or will@chattanooga.bbb.org.