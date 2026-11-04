Experience Darker Skies At Free "Lights Out Chattanooga" Star Party Friday Evening

The Scenic City Dark Sky Project invites the community to turn down the lights and look up during Lights Out Chattanooga, a free public event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Greenway Farm Park, located at 4960 Gann Store Rd. in Hixson.

The Scenic City Dark Sky Project is a collaboration between UTC’s Clarence T. Jones Observatory and the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga. Co-sponsors of the event include Chattanooga National Park City, Outdoor Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, and the Chattanooga Audubon Society.

The collaborative event promotes safe, responsible outdoor lighting to reduce light pollution, protect local ecosystems and preserve the night sky for the community.

“Lights Out Chattanooga gives people a chance to learn about dark-sky initiatives and the practical steps they can take, both individually and locally, to make a difference in what we see at night,” said Steven Kline, lecturer of astronomy in the UTC Department of Physics and Astronomy and director of the Clarence T. Jones Observatory. “It is not solely about viewing the night sky. Responsible lighting also relates to safety, wildlife and our connection to nature.”

Kline said event attendees will learn how outdoor lighting affects bird migration, insects, wildlife and people; take part in hands-on activities; and learn practical ways to use outdoor lighting responsibly.

After sunset at 5:42 p.m., the event will use red lighting to help guests move through the park while preserving night vision. Red light lets people see where they are going without the bright white light that forces eyes to readjust to darkness. Visitors will receive small hand-held red lights as they enter the park.

At 7:09 p.m., when astronomical nighttime begins, all remaining non-red lights in the park and activities area will be turned off. The event then shifts to a star party, with Barnard Astronomical Society and UTC observatory volunteers operating a variety of telescopes for public viewing. The information, education and activities area will remain open until at least 9 p.m.

Light pollution has increased worldwide, and about 80% of the global population lives under sky glow—including Chattanooga and surrounding communities. Excessive or poorly directed outdoor lighting limits views of the night sky, while thoughtful lighting choices can improve safety and reduce costs.

Kline encouraged attendees to arrive before the park becomes dark.

More information about Lights Out Chattanooga and dark-sky initiatives is available by clicking here.