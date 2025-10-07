Come Experience Five Nights Of Frights At The Spooky Ringgold Haunted Depot

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority is thrilled to announce the return of the Ringgold Haunted Depot this October and looks forward to seeing everyone for five nights of frights.

The event features a haunted house, hayrides, ghost tours, and more. While the Ringgold Haunted Depot is designed to spook and scare, the event is family-friendly and offers activities with varying levels of fright, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Beyond the haunted house, there will be an all-ages hayride through the Chief Richard Taylor Nature Trail, ghost tours of Ringgold’s downtown area, a bonfire, movie screenings, face painting, live music, and more.

One previous attendee of the Ringgold Haunted Depot says of the event, "I must say our trip to The Haunted Depot far exceeded my expectations! This is definitely going to be a part of my yearly 'must do' traditions.", while another exclaims, "My crew and I had the absolute best time here!"

The Ringgold Haunted Depot operates from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on October 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, and 31st, and is located at the Historic Ringgold Depot, 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, Georgia.

PLAVET will kick off the live entertainment with performances on the 17th and 18th, Courtney Daly and the Daly Grind will follow on the 24th and 25th, and Wayward Hearts will close out the lineup on the 31st.

Admission to the Haunted Depot is $15, ghost tours are $7, and hayrides are $5. A combo package can be purchased for $23, granting admission to all three attractions.

Information on all the many Ringgold Fall events, as well as ticket information for the Ringgold Haunted Depot, can be found at nothinlikeringgold.com.