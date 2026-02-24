Experience The Age Of Discovery With The Niña & Pinta In Chattanooga

This spring, history doesn’t just come to town — it drops anchor.

The legendary Niña & Pinta, authentic replicas of the famed Portuguese caravels of the Age of Discovery, will dock at Ross Landing City Park in downtown Chattanooga from March 7 through July 12, 2026, inviting visitors to step beyond textbooks and onto the decks where exploration began.

The Niña replica holds extraordinary historical significance. Built entirely by hand by 8th-generation Portuguese shipwrights, the vessel was constructed using only traditional tools identical to those used more than 525 years ago. Archaeology Magazine praised the ship as “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

From the moment guests step aboard, towering masts rise overhead, hand-rigged sails stretch skyward, and the scent of timber and tar evokes the spirit of 15th-century seafaring adventure. Every beam, rope, and plank tells a story of courage, craftsmanship, and discovery.

Weekday Advanced Guided Tours are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for schools, organizations, and private groups of 15 or more (advance scheduling required).

On Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the ships are open for self-guided tours with no reservations required, creating the perfect weekend destination for families, history enthusiasts, and curious explorers of all ages.

Interactive and educational scavenger hunts add an exciting layer of discovery, challenging visitors to uncover hidden details, maritime artifacts, and fascinating historical insights throughout the vessels.

Ticket Prices

Adults (19–59): $10

Seniors (60+): $9

Children (5–18): $8

This limited-time engagement offers a rare cultural and educational experience — a chance to walk the same style decks that once carried explorers across uncharted waters and to experience living history up close.

Learn more at ninapinta.net