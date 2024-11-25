Experience The Joy Of The Holidays At Ringgold's Down-Home Christmas

The City of Ringgold enthusiastically announces the return of its DownHome Christmas event to Ringgold this December.

This treasured holiday tradition features community favorite activities like the Ringgold Christmas Parade and the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

City leaders look forward to seeing everyone in downtown Ringgold on December 6th. The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at Citizen's Park, located at the intersection of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lafayette Streets, and continue throughout the night with other offerings, including the Festival of Trees, pictures with Santa, caroling, and more.

The City of Ringgold has been organizing Ringgold's Down-Home Christmas for decades, and this year, the Ringgold Events Committee and the Ringgold CVB are joining the City in its plans and preparations for the event.

Together, they have expanded the event to include new elements like the Festival of Trees, prizes for the best parade floats, and a light display with thousands of new Christmas lights.

The Festival of Trees, which will be on display behind Ringgold City Hall, showcases over 20 trees decorated by local businesses, schools, and non-profits to be voted on by the community. The Festival of Trees begins the night of Down-Home Christmas and continues through January 6th, though voting ends December 31st.

The Down-Home Christmas festivities will start at 6:00 p.m. on December 6th with the tree lighting ceremony at Citizen's Park, followed promptly by the Christmas parade through Sparks Street and Nashville Street, and will end at the historic Ringgold Depot with Santa pictures, hot cocoa, music from local choirs, and more.

Ringgold's Down-Home Christmas is free and open to the public. In preparation for the event, the City of Ringgold Police Department will close roads by 5:30 p.m. Road closures include portions of Sparks Street, Nashville Street, Depot Street, and Tennessee Street.

Attendees can find a map of these road closures and available detours, as well as further details about Down-Home Christmas at nothinlikeringgold.com/event/downhome-christmas/