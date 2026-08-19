Explore The Haunting Histories Of Ruby Falls This Fall With Ghost Walk Lantern Tours

Get in the Halloween spirit with an after-hours Lantern Tour featuring ghost stories from the 98-year history of Ruby Falls and eerie Chattanooga legends.

By the light of hand-held lanterns, hear the cryptic tales and legendary ghost stories that haunt the underground passageways of Ruby Falls. Explore the caverns and the underground waterfall while visiting the sites of peculiar encounters, mischievous mayhem, and harrowing tragedy.

The Lantern Tour: Ghost Walk Edition is led by a specially trained guide, features a limited-sized group and includes extra time at the waterfall.

WHEN: Runs select dates in September and October. Check www.RubyFalls.com for times and availability.

WHERE: Ruby Falls, 1720 S Scenic Highway, Chattanooga, TN

DETAILS:This popular experience sells out fast, advance online ticket purchase is required and not appropriate for children under the age­ of 12.

Tickets are $42.95. Details and tickets available at www.RubyFalls.com, 423-821-2544.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ruby Falls is home to the nation’s tallest underground waterfall open to the public. The park’s diverse ecosystem fosters deep connections to nature for over half a million visitors annually through unforgettable experiences on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga.

Guests enjoy guided cave tours to see the waterfall discovered 98 years ago, spectacular views of the Cumberland Plateau, gliding seasonal ziplines, luxury treehouse lodging, and award-winning special events. The park’s historic castle built in 1929 features a casual café and beautiful private event venue.

Committed to cave conservation and recognized as a tourism leader in environmental sustainability, Ruby Falls is the first attraction in the United States to earn certification from Green Globe, the internationally respected standard for environmental sustainability, and is a recipient of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Excellence.