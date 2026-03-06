Exploring The Fascinating History And Vibrant Present Of Nearby Fort Oglethorpe

The city of Fort Oglethorpe serves as a gateway to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Civil War Battlefields.

What many people may not realize is that the city originated as a U.S. Army cavalry post dedicated in 1904, named after Georgia founder James Oglethorpe. It served as a major training, induction, and prisoner-of-war center during both World Wars. Incorporated as a city in 1949, it now blends military history with modern residential homes and businesses.

While most of the former post was torn down, there are still some historical buildings which were part of the original post. You’ll likely drive right past them without knowing it. There are also some interesting places to visit and dine off Lafayette Road before driving toward the battlefields.

Your first stop must be the History Company, Military History & Surplus Store and home to the Southeast Veterans Museum. We recently featured their story here.

It was Louis Varnell, the store’s owner, who told me that the small white shack outside his store was originally a Guard Post. The tattoo shop across from his store was the Post’s PX Building. The First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Lafayette Road and Harker Road was originally the Post Chapel for Fort Oglethorpe.

I had always seen the colorful, historic looking homes that sit along Barnhardt Circle. I didn’t know that those homes were original Officers’ Quarters. There are 21 historic homes on Barnhardt Circle each with a plague outside telling its story. One building is the original bandstand barracks, designed to hold 28 band members.

In the center of Barnhardt Circle are the parade grounds, where cavalry units trained, polo matches were competitively played, and the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) trainees marched in support of President Franklin Roosevelt during World War 2. The complex is still used for sports and community gatherings. The Barnhardt Event Center was originally the Post’s gymnasium.

I went into a store called Classic Blades off Lafayette Road. It opened in 2003 and is a specialty store and online retailer for historical products. Classic style knives, swords, collectible pieces, pop culture, originals and customs. I saw unique replica Civil War rifles, Samurai Swords, all types of knives and the head piece to a suit of armor. I love knives, especially Butterfly knives made by Benchmade. But the cool thing is the building is the last remaining Horse Post from Fort Oglethorpe still standing. Originally there were 12.

Right next to Classic Blades is The Post General Store, a quaint store that also serves ice cream, hot and cold coffee, salads, soups and sandwiches. They sell jellies, jams, accessories and clothing. The store has been around for 3 years and has a beauty shop in the back.

I tried the home-made chicken salad sandwich for lunch. They make chicken salad in small batches and when the customers hear a new batch is made the store sells out quickly as they also sell it by the pound. After trying it I can see why. It was delicious and I was told they cook the chicken in a slow cooker for 12 hours until it shreds on its own. The store opens at 10 a.m. and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

There is a barn door connecting the store with the new Battlefield Books and Gifts Store. It opened this past September. This unique bookstore specializes in selling books focusing on the Colonial through Reconstruction periods as well as plushie toys and other gifts. The store is open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Park Place is an iconic restaurant serving classic comfort foods for more than 30 years. Hit the soup and salad bar. Check out their daily specials or order your favorite meat and two or three sides. I’m partial to their beef tips over rice pilaf, and sides of green beans and potato salad. Or their Tuesday meatloaf special. Or their fried shrimp with sides and hush puppies. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There is also the BBQ Shack open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. It has lots of foot traffic, especially from the local first responders, so you know they have great barbeque. Take-out only.

The former Long John’s Silver is now home to FiMi Pot Jamaican Restaurant. Jerk chicken, Oxtail, Curried goat, and so much more, flavorful and delicious foods. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The city of Fort Oglethorpe hosts many events with a few coming up for Easter and the opening of their annual Farmer’s Market in June. Learn more here at www.letsgoforto.com.