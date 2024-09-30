Fall Family Fun Awaits At The Annual Ringgold Haunted Depot

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority announced that the Ringgold Haunted Depot will return this October.

The event is a beloved Fall tradition in the community, and the Ringgold DDA looks forward to seeing everyone on the opening night of October 11th.

The Ringgold DDA has been organizing the Ringgold Haunted Depot for nearly two decades, and this year, the DDA is joined by two sponsors, The Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Ringgold Telephone Company. While the Ringgold Haunted Depot is meant to spook and scare, the event is family-friendly and offers attractions of all fright levels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Beyond the haunted house, there will be an all-ages hayride through the Chief Richard Nature Trail, ghost tours of Ringgold's haunted and historic downtown, a bonfire, movie screenings, face painting, live music, and more. Sexy Beast will perform on the 11th and 12th, Courtney Daly and the Daly Grind on the 18th and 19th, and Moon Juice will close out the lineup on the 25th and 26th.

Located at 155 Depot Street, Ringgold, GA, the Ringgold Haunted Depot runs from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on October 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, and 26th.

Admission to the Haunted Depot is $15, ghost tours are $7, and hayrides are $5. A combo package can be purchased for $23, granting admission to all three attractions. Additionally, the Ringgold Haunted Depot has teamed up with the City of Fort Oglethorpe to offer Creepy Catoosa tickets for $40, which grants the ticket holder access to the attractions of both cities, six attractions total.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the event or online at www.nothinlikeringgold.com/event/ringgold-haunted-depot/.