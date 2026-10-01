Fall Into Community: Special City Events Offer Ways To Connect And Celebrate

This fall, the Department of Community Development is launching a vibrant series of new opportunities for residents to connect, celebrate, and build community.

Featuring 18 special events across nine unique activity categories, these curated experiences ensure every family and neighbor can find a meaningful way to come together and experience what makes their local community center unique.

Residents are encouraged to immerse themselves in an expansive lineup of programming, ranging from fall festivals, community wellness initiatives to sports tournaments, Halloween celebrations, and diverse family-focused events.

“October is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, and we’re excited to offer nearly 20 free events for residents and families throughout the month,” said Cedric Henson, Administrator of the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development.

“From trunk-or-treats and fall festivals to health expos and safe Halloween celebrations, these events are designed to bring people together, create positive experiences, and ensure families have access to fun, safe, and meaningful activities right here in their communities. We invite everyone to join us, bring the family, and celebrate the season with their neighbors.”

These dynamic lineups are strategically designed to unite residents across all generations and diverse backgrounds. By blending high-energy engagement with inclusive environments, these events offer an exceptional opportunity to strengthen neighborly bonds, cultivate new professional and personal connections, and celebrate our vibrant, shared community identity.

Residents are strongly encouraged to invite friends and family to explore our diverse calendar and discover activities that pique their interest. Connect, Celebrate, and Build Community.

Explore the Community Event Calendar to save the dates and explore more events in your community.

Fall Festival

East Chattanooga Fall Festival | Saturday, Oct. 3 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM | East Chattanooga Center |2409 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37406

South Chatt Annual Community Fall Festival | Thursday, Oct. 22 | 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM | South Chattanooga Center |1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Community Wellness

Hixson’s 1st Annual Health Fair | Monday, Oct. 5 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Hixson Center (Free screenings, health, and prevention) | 5401 School Dr Hixson, Chattanooga, TN 37343

PACT: Parents and Center Together | Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Shepherd Center (Make a direct impact on the programs and services that shape your neighborhood!) | 2124 Shepherd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Community and Legacy

Leaving A Thriving Legacy | Wednesday, Oct. 7 | 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM | South Chattanooga Center | 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409

North River Civic Center Concert Series 2026-2027 | Friday, Oct. 16 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | North River Civic Center |406 May St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Sports and Recreation

Annual Student-Senior Pickleball | Friday, Oct. 9 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | Hixson Center | 5401 School Dr Hixson, Chattanooga, TN 37343

ChattSmash 2026: Fall Badminton Tournament | Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 24–25 | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Hixson Center | 5401 School Dr Hixson, Chattanooga, TN 37343

Culture and Arts

Hispanic Heritage Month: Cultural Cinema Series | Thursday, Oct. 15 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | North Chattanooga Center | 406 May St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Lookout Valley Lions Club Annual Community Car Show | Saturday, Oct. 9 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM | John A. Patten Center | 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419

Family Fun

First Centenary Fall Festival | Wednesday, Oct. 28 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM | First Centenary (Petting zoo and family fun) |419 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Glenwood Halloween | Friday, Oct. 30 | 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM | Glenwood Center (Bring the family!) | 2610 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Truck or Treat

A Minion Boo-Bash Trunk or Treat | Friday, Oct. 9 | 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM | John A. Patten Center | 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419

East Lake Trunk Or Treat | Friday, Oct. 23 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | East Lake Center |2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Halloween Community

South Chatt Treat Street | Thursday, Oct. 29 | 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM | South Chattanooga Center (Celebrate the Halloween spirit with treats!) |1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Shepherd Trunk Or Treat | Friday, Oct. 30 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Shepherd Center |2124 Shepherd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Halloween Night