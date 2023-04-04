Family Fun Days, Gospel, Jazz And An Easter Egg Hunt This Weekend At Rock The Riverfront

Families are invited to celebrate Spring Break and Easter weekend at Rock the Riverfront.

To date, over 20,000 people have attended the art, music and cultural celebration in the Riverfront District. As the second year for the event, residents and visitors alike are able to play together on Los Trompos while shopping local artist vendors, hear local live music and learn about new cultures.

The fourth week will feature:

Wednesday April 5 & Thursday April 6:

Family Fun Days with art activities, history tours, music and oversized games.

Friday April 7:

Music by DJ Flow Eazy from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

Saturday April 8:

Easter Egg Hunt with 2000 eggs at 12:00pm

Dexter Bell & Friends with Gospel Music from 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Swayyvo with Jazz Music from 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday April 9:

Open Play Day

Artist Vendors, Food Trucks, Bar and oversized games will also be featured on Friday evenings from 4pm – 8pm, Saturday all day from 11am – 8pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Los Trompos are open for play daily from 8am – 8pm.

The last weekend entertainment lineup is:

Friday April 14:

“Friday Fun” featuring music by DJ K2 starting at 5pm.

Saturday April 15:

Experience unique flavors through “Sips of Latin America”.

Participants can purchase a ticket to sample 10 – 15 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants and vendors.

Music on the main stage by The Essentials.

Every Wednesday & Thursday, SoundCorps will be hosting Sidewalk Stages featuring a variety of buskers next to Los Trompos. Information about artists and musicians listed above along with any additional performances and musicians added to the event schedule can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock.

Rock the Riverfront will be open for the public to enjoy every day March 17 – April 16 from 8:00am – 8:00pm. Los Trompos is created by Esrawe + Cadana and Produced by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation & Downtown Detroit Partnership, and is presented in collaboration with Creos.