Family Fun Is Coming At The KIC Christmas Market And Parade

The holiday season is rapidly approaching and the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is making plans for their best Christmas Market & Parade yet.

Expand Cardell Davis

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 7, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM to be at the southern most point of the North Pole, 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center.

As with any holiday party, there will be plenty of food provided by some of Chattanooga’s favorite Food Trucks and tent vendors as well as live music and fun for the kids.

“We work hard to make this a fun, family friendly event that will get you in the holiday spirit”, said Pat Rowe, KIC Member Manager. “We will have live music in addition to the Brainerd High School Marching Band, a Gumbo competition and we want everyone to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to help make someone’s Christmas brighter”, Rowe said.

The KIC is working with the Forgotten Child Fund to have the donated toys distributed to deserving area families. Additionally, throughout the day, car buffs will be able to enjoy some expertly restored classic cars.

The Christmas Parade begins at 3:00 PM. It has been confirmed Santa Claus will make an appearance in the parade so get there early to get a good spot to see ole Saint Nick. It is fun for the whole family.

“With our new patio at the KIC and the Food Truck events we host, we have been able to create a safe place where families can gather in the Brainerd area on a weekend night to enjoy each other and celebrate the holiday season”, Rowe explained.

The KIC-Start Christmas Market & Parade is presented by LAUNCH and the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga along with media sponsor G93 WMPZ.