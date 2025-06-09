Father’s Day Made Easy At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday With Blues & Brews

The Chattanooga Market will be ready for families this Sunday.

It’s a Dad’s Day tradition… cold, local brews and live music too. While the temps heat up, there’s something special about an iced cold beverage and listening to blues music.

This Sunday boasts the Paul Childers Band for two sets beginning at 12:30pm on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Blending Pop, R&B, and Soul, Paul Childers is leading a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists.

Hailing from Nashville, he finds a way to blur the lines between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies.

And, it’s peak produce season with corn, tomatoes, okra, beans, squashes and so many other veggies. The Market makes it easy to shop for a Sunday night Father’s Day meal with fresh cuts of meat (Meyers Beef Farm, Barton Creek, Bakers Family Pastures) and fresh baked breads and treats (Bluff View Bakery, Federal Bake Shop and so many others). Beef jerky is always a favorite too—made of 100% beef and no additives (Chop Jerky, TurnRoad Jerky).

If BBQ is his “thing”, there are several sauces and accoutrements to deliver just the right amount of sweet or spicy (Ryan’s Pepperworks, Evergreen and Market, and Lucky Cajun just to name a few). Real Cajun Market has some great sausages to take home for an easy cook out

. And, the food trucks continue to come by the dozens. Dad can enjoy a nice big, juicy burger at Jonny Poppers, an I Love Tacos burrito, or indulge in a jumbo hot dog from Miss Griffin’s.

Next Sunday will be “chill” at Chattanooga Market. It’s the Midsummer Solstice and the focus is on healthy produce. It’s the sweet spot of summer where everything’s in season. Namaste.