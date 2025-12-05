The Fifth Annual St. Elmo Luminaria Festival Returns Saturday, December 20

The Fifth Annual St. Elmo Luminaria Festival, presented by the St. Elmo Stroll, will take place on Saturday, December 20, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM.

What began in 2021 as a small gathering of neighbors has grown into a community tradition — celebrating the creativity and character of St. Elmo while raising nearly $15,000 for local nonprofits.

The festival’s origins reflect its enduring mission. As founder Kim Frankel Marsh shares, “I was inspired by the warmth I witnessed in the streets of St. Elmo one Halloween evening during the pandemic. A group was born around a coffee table with the idea of creating more intentional opportunities to connect neighbors across streets and across differences.”

That spirit continues to guide St. Elmo Stroll’s mission to celebrate connection, creativity, and community in shared public space. Frankel Marsh adds, “Our goal was to center the intersection of art, community and the outdoors that make St Elmo special. We’ve been lucky to be able to gather around really amazing local talent at Luminaria, and I’m grateful that with neighborhood support we’ve been able to give back locally — both to our nonprofit partner and to the creative community.”

This year’s celebration will again illuminate the Virginia Avenue Greenway between 44th and 55th Streets, transforming it into a glowing mile of holiday magic. This free, family-friendly event will feature:

Live music from Brother and The Hayes, The TN Ruminators, Scenic City Bassoons and Lookout Valley Middle High School’s Band of Gold

Performances from the Chattanooga Circus Collective and dance group Collectively / Here

Holiday market, children’s activities, and community booths

A bike parade hosted by Outdoor Chattanooga and White Oak Bicycles

Interactive art installations with the Guerilla Haiku Movement

Visits from Santa, festive characters from Playful Evolving Monsters, and more

Following the festival, The Woodshop Listening Room will host an official after-party featuring a free performance by local band Et Cetera.

Proceeds from the 2025 festival will benefit the Chattanooga Humane Education Society (HES), supporting compassionate care, education, and resources for regional animals. With the event just under two weeks away, the group has already raised almost $1000 for HES.

For more information visit stelmostroll.com or find the event on social media @stelmostroll