Fire Up The Fields Art And Music Festival Lights Up Sculpture Fields

Beginning in 2017 and going strong each year since then, local artist and woodworker Andrew Nigh creates a large-scale wooden sculpture at Sculpture Fields in Montague Park. At nightfall, the wooden sculpture is set ablaze for a ceremonial burn, illuminating the evening sky and lighting up all of Montague Park.

The immersive spectacle is entitled Fire Up the Fields and has rapidly turned into a staple art and music festival in Chattanooga’s Southside community. This year’s festival is happening on Saturday, October 24th, and will bring creatives, art, and music lovers of all walks of life together for a night unlike any other, forging together Chattanooga’s creative and outdoors identities.

The evening will also feature incredible live music performances, a host of incredibly tasty food trucks, and a bar under the stars, allowing folks to drink, eat, and dance their hearts out, all building with high energy towards the burning of the awe-inspiring massive wooden sculpture created by Andrew Nigh.

In detailing how the event got started, acclaimed artist Andrew Nigh mentioned Sculpture Fields reaching out to him to create a fire sculpture, which he had done several of already. Nigh went on to discuss how perfect a setting Montague Park is for this type of art, and that the event has rapidly grown into a beloved annual tradition.

“Back in 2017, Sculpture Fields approached me about creating a fire sculpture for their anniversary celebration. At that point, I had already created and burned more than a dozen sculptures around Chattanooga, so I was excited about the opportunity.

Sculpture Fields was the perfect setting for this type of art, and the response to that first burn was incredible. What started as a one-time anniversary celebration quickly grew into an annual tradition, and it's been exciting to see how the event has evolved over the years.”

Nigh mentioned how fire art and the final burn bring a sense of harmony to his creative practice, suggesting that a fire sculpture completely transforms the night while engaging all of your senses, creating a performance where the structure is the stage and the fire is the dance.

“I’m fascinated by the transformative nature of fire as an artistic medium. From conception and design through construction and the final burn, the process brings a sense of balance and beauty to my creative practice.

Fire sculpture engages the senses and transforms the night as solid forms give way to formlessness. While each piece requires considerable time and materials, I see these works as a fusion of sculpture and performance: the structure becomes the stage, and the fire becomes the dance.”

Now in its 10th year, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is the perfect place for a festival of this scope and scale. The free, sprawling 33-acre sculpture park was founded and later opened in 2012 by the internationally renowned sculptor John Henry and his wife, Pamela Henry. Giving creative life to the Southside, Sculpture Fields is not only a destination for incredible art, but it also provides a space for art education and networking with other fellow creatives.

Fire Up the Fields is a perfect example of the type of creative and community-building work that Sculpture Fields aspires to, and as a charitable organization, all proceeds from the event will go directly back into Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, furthering its mission to provide large-scale art for free to the general public.

In speaking with Kent Underwood, Board President for Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, about the role that Fire Up the Fields plays in the Southside’s creative community, he discussed both the event and the park growing at an accelerated rate, providing more opportunities for folks nearby to enjoy the destination and further build on the creative identity of the Southside.