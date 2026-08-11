First Ever Market Trivia Contest Comes To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

Put your knowledge to the test at the first-ever Market Trivia Contest this Sunday.

Anyone visiting the Chattanooga Market can gather their smartest friends or compete solo and join the fun at the Sunday Funday Stage for free trivia games at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The games will feature a fun mix of questions spanning everything from general knowledge and pop culture to food, history, and more.

Whether attendees are competing for bragging rights, cheering on fellow market-goers, or simply enjoying the fun between shopping trips, Market Trivia Sunday is the perfect addition to a Sunday at Chattanooga Market.

Getting started is easy. Participants should stop by the Sunday Funday Stage before any game to pick up a trivia answer sheet from the trivia representative. Afterward, patrons can grab a bite from one of the market's food vendors, sip on a local craft beer or refreshing drink, and settle in before the questions begin.

Participants may play with a team or on their own, turn in their answer sheets at the end of each round, and see who has what it takes to be the smartest at the Market.

The summer produce is still rolling in, along with new artists and crafters. Folks will be able to shop for those healthy back to school meals while grabbing a bite to eat with the family from one of several dozen food trucks.

Live music is paused for the special Market Trivia theme this week, but returns to the Sunday Funday stage next week.

Other weekly Markets (organized by the Chattanooga Market) include:

Know Before You Go