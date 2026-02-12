Fly Away: Titanium II Fashion Gala To Feature Renowned Designer Christian Siriano

CADAS announces the return of its premier fashion event, FLY AWAY: TITANIUM II, featuring internationally renowned designer Christian Siriano.

The black-tie gala will take place Saturday, April 25 at the Chattanooga Convention Center, promising an unforgettable evening of extraordinary fashion, art, and purpose.

Now in its second year welcoming Christian Siriano to Chattanooga, TITANIUM II has quickly become the event of the year: a destination experience that evokes the glamour of New York Fashion Week while elevating it with immersive design, theatrical elegance and Southern sophistication.

This year’s theme, FLY AWAY, invites guests to escape the ordinary and be transported into a world far away: a luxurious, whimsical journey inspired by travel, imagination and wonder.

From the moment guests arrive, every detail is designed to feel cinematic, immersive and extraordinary, where fashion quite literally takes flight. Christian Siriano will take center stage with a breathtaking runway presentation, showcasing his iconic vision and show-stopping designs.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, dinner, live art demonstrations, a live and silent auction and exclusive luxury offerings, including a rare opportunity to bid on a custom dress designed by Siriano.

All proceeds benefit CADAS (Council for Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services), serving the community since 1964 by providing prevention, treatment, and recovery support services regardless of one’s ability to pay.

Event Chairs Bonnie Hensley, Paulo Hutson-Solorzano, Angie Hodges, and State Representative Esther Helton-Haynes are leading with heart, dedication and commitment to community. Returning as Title Sponsor for the second year, Cempa Community Care exemplifies the power of nonprofit partnership & community collaboration.

Get tables and more information at TITANIUMChattanooga.com.